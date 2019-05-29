An open book. Kit Harington may have been secretive about checking into treatment for stress and alcohol abuse ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale, but he hasn’t been quiet about the effect the end of the HBO hit has had on his life.

In fact, he confessed to getting therapy as his fame was peaking in an interview with Variety as far back as March. “It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he explained to the publication at the time. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable.”

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World star’s rep gave a statement to Us Weekly about his more recent decision to get help earlier in May. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the rep said.

A source told Us that Harington’s decision was based on his love for his former costar and wife, Rose Leslie. “Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the insider revealed. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools. … She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

Page Six reported on May 28 that Harington stayed at a facility in Connecticut for roughly one month to help cope with the end of GoT, which “really hit him hard,” according to the outlet.

The website reported that Harington received “psychological coaching” at the facility, which included “practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy” to deal with “any negative emotions.”

Scroll through to read even more of the clues Harington gave about his difficulty transitioning away from his hit show ahead of its end.