Kit-Harington-Checked-Into-Treatment-Center-for-Wife-Rose-Leslie

A needed push. Kit Harington recently checked himself into a treatment center for the sake of his wife, Rose Leslie.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The insider adds that the Good Fight actress, 32, is “so supportive of” Harington, also 32. “[She] loves him very much,” the source notes. “She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

The British actor’s rep confirmed to Us that he sought professional help at a treatment facility prior to Game of Thrones’ series finale, which aired on May 19. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep said in a statement on Tuesday, May 28.

Page Six reported that the Death and Life of John F. Donovan star is receiving treatment for stress and alcohol abuse at a luxury facility in Connecticut. The outlet claimed that he has been in the facility for a month and his decision was spurred by GOT’s conclusion, which “really hit him hard.”

Harington admitted in January that filming the final season of the HBO hit was “designed to break” the cast. Although the actor called playing Jon Snow the “best thing” that could’ve happened to him, he eventually realized he “had enough” of the series.

Leslie and Harington fell in love on the set of Game of Thrones. The duo tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018, but were hit with their first tribulation as a married couple five months later.

In November 2018, Russian model Olga Vlaslova claimed that she met the Gunpowder actor in Luxembourg and he proceeded to cheat on his wife. Harington’s rep denied the allegations, stating that the model’s story was “completely false.” The rep noted, “He’s never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

