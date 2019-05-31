Looking better than ever! Kit Harington was spotted for the first time since he checked himself into a wellness center prior to Game of Thrones’ series finale.

Harington, 32, chatted with a female companion on Thursday, May 30, as he walked through a parking lot in Connecticut, reportedly close to the luxury facility in which is he receiving treatment. The Game of Thrones alum looked dapper in gray slacks, a black T-shirt, white sneakers and a tan flat cap. He carried a brown leather weekender bag on his right shoulder and kept his left hand securely in his pocket.

The British actor’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 28, that Harington was seeking professional help. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the statement read.

One day later, a source exclusively told Us that it was the Death and Life of John F. Donovan star’s wife, Rose Leslie, who pushed him to get help. “Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the insider explained. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The source added that the 32-year-old Good Fight actress “had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now,” and is “so supportive of” him as he works on his well-being. Harington, who played Jon Snow on GoT since it premiered in 2011, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, on the set of the award-winning HBO series. The duo tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.

Page Six previously reported that Game of Thrones’ ending “really hit [Harington] hard,” which led him to seek assistance. The actor has reportedly been in the facility receiving treatment for stress and alcohol abuse for one month.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end,” Harington told GQ Australia in January. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—king tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!