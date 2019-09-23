Pulling out all the stops! The Game of Thrones cast rocked the Emmy Awards 2019 red carpet following the final season of the hit HBO show.

Sophie Turner, whose work as Sansa Stark earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama, wore a blush satin Louis Vuitton dress to the Emmys with her blonde locks pulled back.

The actress’ husband, Joe Jonas, honored her on Instagram ahead of the Sunday, September 22, awards show, writing, “I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you.”

Turner, 23, responded to the Jonas Brothers member, 30, on her Instagram Story. “Love you bubba,” the Dark Phoenix star wrote.

While she watched The Devil Wears Prada while getting ready for the Emmys, Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the show, prepared in a different way.

The Fighting With My Family star, 45, showed off a new hand tattoo on Instagram on Sunday morning, and wrote, “@_dr_woo You master. Already in the next realm with my scarab.”

Headey is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, along with Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth).

Game of Thrones received 32 nominations total for the 71st annual Emmys, setting the record for the most Primetime Emmy nominations for a show in a single year. The HBO show won 10 of these at the Creative Arts Emmys Awards last week.

Some of GOT‘s nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, respectively, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage. Carice van Houten also got a nod in the Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.

Harington, 32, who plays Jon Snow on the show, reacted to his nomination in July, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “Many thanks to the Academy,” the actor said at the time. “It’s been an amazing journey with ol’ Jon Snow. I’m thrilled he’s been nominated.”

Keep scrolling to see the cast, from Headey’s floral ensemble to Williams’ gorgeous black gown.