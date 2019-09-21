It’s a family affair! Sofia Vergara, Sandra Oh and other celebrities have hit the Emmy Awards’ red carpet with their family members.

In 2017, the Modern Family alum brought her then-25-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, to the awards show. While the actress wore a strapless white gown, her son, who she shares with her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, posed in a tux. The pair were all smiles on the red carpet, and Manolo poked fun at his presence on Instagram later that night.

“Always glad to be her Plan B when Joe [Manganiello] is busy making movies. #WheresJessicaLange #Mamacita,” he captioned a social media upload at the time, referencing his mom’s husband.

Manolo, who has also appeared in Head & Shoulders commercials with Vergara, went on to reference the American Horror Story alum in multiple Instagram posts, writing, “Jessica Lange, I’m coming’ for ya! #Emmys2017” and “I’m honestly just here for Jessica Lange.”

One year prior to their Emmys appearance, Vergara opened up about the close bond she’d developed with her son as a single mom. “He always supported and helped me, made it easy to be able to work,” the Golden Globe nominee said in her Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover story. “I never had to worry about him. When you have a problem all the time, you are unable to be creative and think. As a single mother, I was able to do everything I wanted to do.”

The tables turned in 2018 when Oh brought her mom, Young-Nam Oh, and her dad, Joon-Soo Oh, as her Emmy Awards dates. This was a big evening for the Killing Eve star as she became the first woman of Asian descent nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Her mother, who was wearing a traditional hanbok on the red carpet, gushed over the actress’ success at the time, telling Variety, “I’m so proud of her,” before kissing Sandra on the cheek.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum joked, “Oh, my God, that happened on film!”

From Liev Schrieber bringing his son to Rico Rodriguez showing up with his sister, Raini Rodriguez, keep scrolling for a look at stars and their loved ones attending the Emmy Awards over the years.