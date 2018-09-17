Mom and dad’s support! Sandra Oh brought her parents with her to the 70th annual Emmy Awards and they couldn’t stop beaming over their daughter!

“I’m so proud of her,” her mother Young-Nam Oh told Variety on the red carpet, before grabbing her daughter’s face and kissing her. Her father, Joon-Soo Oh stood behind her mother, smiling ear-to-ear.

The Killing Eve star, 47, made history when the nominations came out in July, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She was nominated in the supporting actress drama five consecutive years for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, but never won.

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmys https://t.co/QILf2nBd4b pic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Oh opened up about her nomination in July, telling the New York Times she was excited to celebrate. “It’s like, we’ve got to start somewhere. And I’m happy to get that ball rolling, because what I hope happens is that next year and the next year and the next year, we will have presence. And the presence will grow not only to Asian-Americans, you know, from yellow to brown, but to all our other sisters and brothers,” she said. “Our First Nations sisters and brothers. Our sisters and brothers of different sizes and different shapes. If I can be a part of that change, like, yeah, let’s celebrate it.”

She also added she was happy to move into a leading role and out of the best friend role she played on Grey’s from 2005 to 2014.

“I am absolutely aware of the significance and take it very seriously because we need it. Not only just for my community — and hopefully what that means to be represented and seen — but also for culture,” she told the Times. “We’re a part of it. Let us not only see ourselves, but let others see us.”

