SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che are teaming up to host the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in L.A., but the stars got a head start celebrating TV’s biggest night with a weekend full of pre-Emmys parties. And you better believe Hollywood’s most famous faces stepped out in style.

On Saturday, September 15, A-listers like Tracee Ellis Ross and Thandie Newton looked fierce in bossy-lady two-piece ensembles at the the Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA’s Emmy Nominees Night, while Shay Mitchell opted for a velvet suit at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party. Over at the Audi bash, Sarah Hyland and Issa Rae kept things short and sweet in minidresses, and Alison Brie and Sandra Oh showed some leg, too.

Keep scrolling for all the hottest fashion from the 2018 Pre-Emmys parties!