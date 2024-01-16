Ellen Pompeo made the Emmy Awards a family affair, bringing her eldest daughter, Stella, as her date on TV’s biggest night.

“Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday!” Pompeo, 54, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, revealing that Stella, 14, was her plus one for the awards show. “We had the best night 👯‍♀️.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum shared a video of the mother-daughter pair laughing and posing for photos ahead of the Monday, January 15, event. In addition to Stella, Pompeo shares daughter Sienna, 9, and son Eli, 7, with her husband, Chris Ivery.

Related: The Best Fashion From the Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

In the clip, Pompeo wore a Monique Lhuillier sheer top with sparkle details and a silk black skirt, while Stella rocked a sleek black jumpsuit. Pompeo included a behind-the-scenes video of her glam team as well, tagging her helpers.

“Oh, the glamour,” Pompeo captioned an Instagram Story video of her ride to the Emmys. Stella waved for the cameras while her mom was forced to lie down in the front seat so she wouldn’t ruin her outfit. “This is like Pilates,” the actress said of the position. Stella laughed, adding, “This is too funny.”

Pompeo didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet with Stella, but the actress did take the stage during the show for a mini Grey’s Anatomy reunion.

Pompeo, who played the titular character, Meredith Grey, for 19 seasons, joined Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Blackbird’s Paul Walter Hauser took home the trophy.

Related: Here’s Every Nostalgic Cast Reunion From the Emmy Awards It was all about nostalgia while honoring the best of television at the 2023 Emmys. To celebrate the 75th annual awards show, the Monday, January 15, ceremony featured iconic cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout the decades. All in the Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Ally McBeal, Cheers and Martin […]

The Grey’s cast, meanwhile, looked back on their journey together while standing on a set meant to look like Grey Sloan Memorial.

“When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in March 2005, I’m not sure [series creator] Shonda Rhimes knew she had created a show that would have such a lasting impression,” Pompeo told the audience. Heigl, who played Izzie Stevens for six seasons, admitted that the medical drama has seen “some changes over the years,” but there is one thing that has remained constant: the show’s fanbase.

Related: Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s Relationship Timeline Ellen Pompeo‘s character Meredith Grey may have a rocky relationship history on Grey’s Anatomy — but her real-life love story is much more stable. Pompeo met husband Chris Ivery in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and after six months of friendship, the couple began dating. After nearly four years together, they secretly wed […]

Wilson, who portrays Dr. Miranda Bailey, applauded the viewers, saying, “You stayed with us through plane crashes, super storms and a global pandemic.” Wilson, 54, revealed that with Grey’s upcoming season 20 premiere it will become the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

Pompeo exited the series in February 2023 but remains an executive producer and narrates the show and although she loves acting, she isn’t ready for her kids to follow suit. Pompeo exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 that her eldest child has to “wait until she’s 18” to think about becoming an actress.

“You know, she can do whatever she wants when she’s 18. And then she’ll still have to deal me being glued to her 24 hours a day!” Pompeo joked.

In all seriousness, the Old School actress told Us, “I try not to judge her choices. I just want to be there to support her.”