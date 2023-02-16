Mother-daughter date! Ellen Pompeo made a rare appearance with her daughter Sienna at the Fall-Winter 2023 Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 53, wore a matching nude turtleneck, coat and belt with a gold fringe skirt for the Wednesday, February 15, event. Sienna, 8, for her part, rocked a plush black bomber jacket and matching skirt, tights and Doc Marten boots. Pompeo’s daughter got to meet an idol of hers — Lea Michele — at the exhibition.

“Her favorite movie is Funny Girl, so this is a big deal for us,” the Massachusetts native told Entertainment Tonight at the show, referencing the 36-year-old Glee alum’s ongoing Broadway run in the musical revival. In footage from the event shared via Twitter, Sienna can be seen giving Michele a hug.

Pompeo also shares daughter Stella, 13, and son Eli, 6, with husband Chris Ivery. The duo wed in 2007 after meeting four years prior. The Art Heist actress has been candid about shaping her career around her favorite role — being a mom.

“For me, personally, a healthy home life was so important to me – more important than a career. I didn’t grow up with a particularly happy childhood,” she explained during an August 2020 appearance on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast.

The Golden Globe nominee continued: “So, the idea that I have this great husband, these three beautiful children … to have a happy home life was really something I needed. And so, I made a decision to make money and not chase creative acting roles.”

The executive producer opting for stability worked in Grey’s Anatomy fans’ favor; Pompeo portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey on the medical drama for 18 seasons before ABC announced her forthcoming departure in August 2022. Her farewell episode — the season 19 midseason finale — will air on Thursday, February 23.

“I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new,” the actress said of her upcoming exit during a December 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “You know, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house.”

Pompeo continued: “Like, people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college. So, this is like me going away to college.”‘