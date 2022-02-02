No mom guilt here! Lauren Conrad, Meghan Trainor and more celebrity parents have opened up about working motherhood.

The Hills alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019 that her secret to success is keeping her job “separate” from her sons, Liam and Charlie.

“[Then] you can really focus,” the former reality star explained at the time. “You don’t want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. … It’s all about prioritizing what’s important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you’re running a business … it’s easy to be like, ‘I need to do everything.’ But you can’t do everything really well, so we’re fortunate because we’ve been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.”

The Lauren Conrad Beauty founder, however, noted that she does bring her and husband William Tell’s “children to work” sometimes, which she hopes will inspire them.

Trainor, for her part, told Parents magazine in February 2022 that she is often asked “how” she manages to keep a “popping” career and look “so happy” while raising her and Daryl Sabara’s son, Riley.

“I’m telling my truth,” the “All About That Bass” singer explained at the time. “I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I’m writing about how I feel in this moment. But it’s not like every day is sad. It’s more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain’t easy, and I have to get up and keep going.”

The Grammy winner gushed about her husband’s help, saying that the Spy Kids star is a “Superdad” to their little one, who arrived in February 2021.

“He’ll actually run my schedule with me. He’s too good to be true,” the songwriter told the magazine. “I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.’ I’ve never been more motivated.”

