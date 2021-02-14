All about that baby! Meghan Trainor gave birth to her and Daryl Sabara’s first child on Monday, February 8.

The pop star, 27, announced the arrival of their baby boy on Valentine’s Day, revealing that he was born nearly a week before his due date.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day 💝,” she captioned a series of sweet Instagram pics. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The Grammy winner shared her and the actor’s pregnancy news in September 2020, posting an ultrasound photo via Instagram.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” the singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The Spy Kids star added with a post of his own: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The following month, the Massachusetts native opened up about her gestational diabetes diagnosis, calling it “manageable and OK” during a Today show appearance.

Trainor explained, “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. … It’s nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experience this.”

The Voice UK judge also spoke to Ryan Seacrest in November 2020 about the “very common and all genetic” condition. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,’” she said at the time. “And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like OK because my mom did have it too.”

The songwriter waited until December 2020 to debut her baby bump, showing off her stomach in a Christmas sweater. “Only 10 more weeks to go. #thirdtrimester,” Trainor captioned an Instagram video.

Later that same month, the voice actress showed her bare belly celebrating her and Sabara’s second wedding anniversary. “Thank you for giving me the best gift ever,” she captioned a PDA pic. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life.”

The California native called his wife “the most beautiful woman in the world” via Instagram at the time, writing, “You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby.”

The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They tied the knot in December 2018 at their Los Angeles home.