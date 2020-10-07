Something to sing about! Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her and Daryl Sabara’s first child.

The singer, 26, told Hoda Kotb on a Wednesday, October 7, Today show appearance that she and the Spy Kids star, 28, have a little one on the way.

The Massachusetts native went on to share an ultrasound photo via Instagram, writing, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

The actor added with a post of his own: “I love you @meghantrainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Los Angeles. The following year, Trainor opened up about starting a family with the California native.

“I want to get it all done at one time and be like, ‘Pop them in there,’” the “All About That Bass” singer told E! News in October 2019. “You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?”

The Grammy winner added that she and Sabara want “a bunch of babies.”

However, Trainor exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she and Sabara were “not in a rush” to conceive their first child.

“I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first,” she explained at the time. “Like, I’m watching everything I eat. I’m working out every single day and, like, really treating myself with health stuff right now. When I got married, I was like, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s think about tour.’ And I just got a job being a coach on The Voice, and I was like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

The songwriter was loving life with her husband while they waited to start a family, she told Us, noting that Sabara “worships the ground” she walks on. “Having your No. 1 fan be your best friend and your soulmate … it’s crazy,” Trainor gushed to Us. “I always am like, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d be this loved in my life.’ Every day is kind of, like, pinch-me moments.”