Why Meghan Trainor Is ‘Not in a Rush’ to Have Kids With Husband Daryl Sabara

Taking their time. Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, aren’t going to start a family “ASAP.”

“I’m not in a rush to do it,” the singer, 26, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Sunday, March 8, at the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls Runway Show. “I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first. Like, I’m watching everything I eat. I’m working out every single day and, like, really treating myself with health stuff right now.”

The Grammy winner has enough going on career-wise to keep her busy at the moment. “When I got married, I was like, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s think about tour,'” she explained. “And I just got a job being a coach on The Voice, and I was like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

The Massachusetts native originally wanted to get pregnant as soon as she and the actor, 27, tied the knot. “I’m aggressive,” the “Nice to Meet Ya” singer explained to Us in May 2019. “I’m very, like, ‘I want it and I want it now.’ When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, ‘We should just do it, now!’ And I was like, ‘Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.’ So we didn’t do it, I’m not preggos. I just can’t wait though.”

Trainor added, “I’ve wanted babies forever and my mom has us when she was 23, and I’m 25, and so I’m like, ‘I need them now!’ I cry when I walk by diapers. It’s a whole thing. My therapist is like, ‘Just wait.’”

She and the Spy Kids star wed in December 2018 in Los Angeles. Sabara “worships the ground” his wife walks on. “Having your No. 1 fan be your best friend and your soulmate … it’s crazy,” Trainor gushed to Us on Sunday. “I always am like, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d be this loved in my life.’ Every day is kind of, like, pinch-me moments.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber