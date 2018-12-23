Her one and only! Meghan Trainor married Daryl Sabara in a romantic backyard ceremony on Saturday, December 22, Us Weekly confirms.

Trainor opened up to Us Weekly in July about her wedding plans. “I think I wanna do it at Christmas time,” she told Us, adding that she wanted “lights everywhere” and for it “to be colder outside in L.A.”

The “Dear Future Husband” singer, 25, and the Spy Kids alum, 26, got engaged in December 2017 under a tunnel of Christmas lights. Trainor reflected on the special moment during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It was my birthday, my 24th birthday. We picked out the rings months before, but I was waiting for him to propose,” she recalled, noting that she “blacked out” when he got down on one knee. “I lost my voice. I was screaming, my whole family was there. Perfect. I alas told him if you’re going to propose to make sure my entire family is there to pat us on the back and be like, ‘This is the right thing.’”

In June, the “Like I’m Gonna Loose You” crooner told Entertainment Tonight that she’s planning a Christmas time wedding that will be “nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty, we can, like, cool off.”

She added to ET in June that the occasion will be “casual” and in her backyard: “I’ve got a great yard and my manager can, like, legally married people. Yeah, I just might have my best friend do it and we might just chill and have a barbecue.”

As for the guest list, the Grammy winner told Jimmy Fallon in October that she’s not inviting friends and family to the nuptials in a traditional way. “My problem is I’m not sending out invites ‘cause ugh,” she said. “Like, no. I’m texting people. I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, ‘Yo, you wanna see me get married?’ And then I invite them and I’m like, ‘Oh no, why did I invite these people?’ You know?”

