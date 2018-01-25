Meghan Trainor is on cloud nine with her new fiancé Daryl Sabara. The singer said she was so shocked when the Spy Kids actor proposed, that she blacked out.

The Grammy winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 24, and told the host all about her engagement, which took place on her birthday on December 22 at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California.

“I’m in love!” The Four judge told Fallon, 43, while showing off her diamond ring.

“It was my birthday, my 24th birthday. We picked out the ring months before but I was waiting for him to propose. He took me for my birthday to Palms Spring to this zoo that had incredible Christmas lights, which he knows I’m obsessed with,” Trainor recalled. “I was trying to Snapchat and he was like, ‘Can you put that away for a second?’ and I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

Even though the pair had purchased the ring together, she was still caught by surprise. “I lost my voice. I was screaming, my whole family was there. Perfect,” Trainor said but added that she doesn’t remember what Sabara said during the proposal. “I blacked out.”

Sabara made sure to fulfill her wish about making sure that her loved ones were there to witness the moment. “I always told him if you’re going to propose to make sure my entire family is there to pat us on the back and be like, ‘This is the right thing,’” Trainor, 24, said.

As previously reported, the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and the actor, 25, who started dating in 2016, announced their engagement in December with a sweet video of the romantic proposal. “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” Trainor wrote at the time. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.”

She added: “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess.”

