A diamond lasts forever, so Meghan Trainor wanted to make sure hers from fiancé Daryl Sabara was going to be perfect.

“It’s like, ‘Just so you know, this one is my favorite.’ And he was like, ‘But let me have my moment to surprise you,’” Trainor, 24, told Entertainment Tonight during Fox’s Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, January 4. “And he took his time and had his moment.”

As previously reported, The Four judge and the actor, 25, announced their engagement in December with a sweet video of the romantic proposal that took place on Trainor’s birthday. “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” Trainor wrote at the time. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.”

She added: “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess.”

Having the proposal happen on her birthday made it all the more surprising to Trainor. “It was my birthday too, so I was like, ‘This is just a birthday getaway,'” she explained to ET. “And it was not. It was more.”

Soulmate ❤️ A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

Since they began dating in 2016, the Spy Kids alum has inspired Trainor to adopt a healthier lifestyle. “He saved my life in every single way and he taught me how to eat healthy,” she explained. “And we work out together.”

While Trainor explains that she’s making lifestyle changes so she can ultimately be “as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to [have] kids,” expanding their family isn’t part of their short-term plan. Notes Trainor: “Not soon, not right now.”

