All about that proposal! Meghan Trainor has announced that she is engaged to her love, Daryl Sabara!

The “All About That Bass” singer shared the sweet moment on Instagram on Friday, December 22, with a caption that read, “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.”

“I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess,” she continued before adding, “and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.”

In the video, which features her song “Hopeless Romance” playing in the background, Sabara gets down on one knee as the couple stand in a tunnel made of Christmas lights. An emotional Trainor covers her mouth with shock before accepting, and the newly engaged couple kiss. Afterwards, they embrace excited family and friends waiting nearby.

The Spy Kids star, who proposed on Thursday, one day before the singer’s 24th birthday, shared the same video and wrote, “Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor.”

Trainor later shared a collage of past photos of the happy couple throughout their relationship, writing, “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you” with a heart emoji.

The happy couple went public with their relationship in October 2016, when Trainor posted a photo of Sabara on Instagram. The “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” songstress revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in April that Sabara, 25, learned sign language in order to communicate with her after she underwent a secret vocal surgery in 2016.

In July, the pair celebrated their one year anniversary and the singer penned a sweet message to Sabara: “An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!