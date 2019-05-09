True love. Meghan Trainor got real about what married life has been like with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The 25-year-old “All About That Bass” singer opened up about how her life has changed since marrying the Spy Kids alum, 26, in December 2018.

“We’ve always been so locked in and so obsessed with each other, from the beginning. Like, we’re gross,” Trainor admitted to Us Weekly and other reporters at The Hustle premiere at L.A.’s Arclight Hollywood on Wednesday, May 8. “Day six, we were like, ‘I love you, forever. This is it.’ And a month went and we’re like, ‘We’re getting married, having two kids.’ We already locked it down, we’re obsessive like that.”

Trainor added: “I guess it doesn’t feel different, except that everyone else on the outside now knows how we feel on the inside. That’s how we say it, and it sounds a little bit weird and gross, but it’s like, now you guys understand how obsessed we are with each other and it’s official and it’s gonna be difficult to breakup, you know?”

The couple began dating in July 2016 and Sabara proposed to Trainor in December 2017. At the time, the “Me Too” songstress revealed in an Instagram video that the actor popped the question “under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights” and “made all of my dreams come true.”

Now with nearly six months of marriage under their belt, the couple are ready to expand their family. Trainor revealed she initially wanted to try for kids during their honeymoon.

“I’m aggressive. I’m very, like, ‘I want it and I want it now,’” she noted to Us and other reporters. “When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, ‘We should just do it, now!’ And I was like, ‘Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.’ So we didn’t do it, I’m not preggos. I just can’t wait though.”

Trainor continued: “I’ve wanted babies forever and my mom has us when she was 23, and I’m 25, and so I’m like, ‘I need them now!’ I cry when I walk by diapers. It’s a whole thing. My therapist is like, ‘Just wait.’”

