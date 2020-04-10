Lights in the storm! The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold, from tours to TV shows, but these celebrity families are still growing.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, for instance, welcomed their baby boy, Hayes, on March 23. “Love of our lives,” the country singer, 30, captioned hospital photos at the time.

The Grammy winner went on to write, “30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section. Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

The “My Church” singer praised the “doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals” that took care of their family, writing, “They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that.”

Rachel Bloom expressed similar sentiments after giving birth to her and husband Dan Gregor’s daughter that same month.

“She’s here. She’s home,” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 33, captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity babies born during the COVID-19 spread, from Carson Daly and Siri Daly’s daughter, Goldie, to Karina Smirnoff’s son, Theo.

