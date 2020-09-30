It’s a girl! Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish), gave birth to their second child together, his fourth, on Tuesday, September 29.

“A little bit of heaven sent down to earth,” the model, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.”

Eniko announced in March that she was pregnant with an Instagram baby bump debut. “Baby No. 2,” the Maryland native captioned a shot of herself in a sheer dress. “In the midst of [the coronavirus pandemic] we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”

Two months later, the couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” Eniko captioned a May 2020 Instagram slideshow. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around. … Dreams really do come true.”

She and the comedian, 41, welcomed their son, Kenzo, in 2017. The actor is also the father of Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his eight-year marriage to Torrei Hart.

“God is truly amazing. Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Kevin tweeted at the time. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

Kevin married Eniko in 2016 in California. “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine,” he wrote via Instagram the following year. “Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level. Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do. Thank you for turning my house into home. Thank you for simply making me Happy.”

The pair have been quarantining at home together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Parrish is “so happy” to have her husband around.

The I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons author told Ellen DeGeneres in May: “Normally, I’m in and out. So it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse and just kind of be with the fam through these months. This is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through a pregnancy, in general, in my life. So it’s been refreshing.”