Eniko Parrish Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

Baby on the way! Eniko Parrish announced on Tuesday, March 24, that she and husband Kevin Hart are expecting their second cEniko Parrish Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kevin Harthild.

“Baby #2,” Parrish, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of Tuesday, showing her growing belly. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!”

She also added the hashtag, “#glowingandgrowing” with the emoji of three stars.

This will be the second child for the actor, 40, and Parrish, who share 2-year-old son Kenzo. He also has two kids, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with first wife Torrei Hart.

It’s been a rocky road for the couple. In September 2017, the comedian made headlines for allegedly cheating on his then-pregnant wife during a trip to Las Vegas. During his new docuseries, Don’t F–k This Up, Parrish opened up about the scandal for the first time.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was. [They] sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven to eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying,” she revealed in the third episode of the special, which hit Netflix in December 2019. “I’m, like, pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?’”

Through tears, she continued: “You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

Shortly after the scandal, Hart publicly apologized and repeated that in the special.

“The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel,” he said on the docuseries. “When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me up. … That’s probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star also had a horrific experience earlier in 2019, getting into a near-fatal car accident on September 1, flipping his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. He was left with three spinal fractures.

“I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me, ‘cause you stood by me,” he said in an Instagram video nearly two months after the crash. “My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”