Eniko Parrish Cries As She Recalls Finding Out Kevin Hart Was Cheating





Breaking down. Eniko Parrish finally opened up about how she discovered Kevin Hart was cheating on her in the Netflix docuseries, Don’t F–k This Up, streaming now.

The comedian, 40, made headlines in September 2017 after an alleged extortionist claimed to have a video of him cheating on his 35-year-old wife during a trip to Las Vegas that summer. At the time, Parrish was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Two years later, the fitness guru could hardly contain her emotions as she revealed how she learned about the scandal.

“How I found out was a DM,” she said in an episode of the new Netflix special. “I don’t know who it was. [They] sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying. I’m, like, pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

Parrish tearfully continued, “You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'”

Shortly after news of the scandal broke, Hart apologized to his family and fans in an emotional Instagram video. “You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form … I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” the Night School star said in September 2017.

The same month, the actor’s first wife, Torrei Hart, revealed to Inside Edition that “lies and infidelity” had a hand in ending their marriage. Torrei, 41, and Kevin have tried to keep things cordial since their 2011 divorce for the sake of their daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 12.

Like Torrei, Parrish’s first priority after finding out about Kevin’s infidelity was remaining strong for her family and now 2-year-old son, Kenzo.

“I kept worrying about the baby. I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,” Parrish continued in the Netflix series. “I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it. We passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

After hearing his wife’s side of the story, the Ride Along star called the cheating scandal “the lowest moment” of his life.

“The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel,” Kevin stated. “That really tore me up.”