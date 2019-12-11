



On the mend. Kevin Hart gave an update on how his recovery journey has progressed three months after he was involved in a life-threatening car accident.

“I am about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self,” Hart, 40, shared with Ellen DeGeneres during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance on Wednesday, December 11. “[My] workouts are not full, I’m not lifting crazy weights, but I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts. I’m a little determined jackass.”

In acknowledging how far he’s come, Hart shared how he came to the realization regarding what he values most in life. He even admitted that he couldn’t “wipe” himself without relying on the help of others.

“You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything,” he explained. “So coming out of back surgery, everything changed, because you’re kind of helpless. That’s when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor has “a completely different look on life,” because he has been “rebuilding” himself to “be better.” He regarded his “biggest triumph” post-accident to be when he was able to put on his socks on his own.

The crash also allowed Hart to spend more time at home with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and kids Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo Kash, 2. “I’ve never been home for more than eight to 10 days. Ever. Never,” he explained. “I’ve never been home for a consecutive period of ten days straight. I’ve been home for three months.”

Hart was seated in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on September 1 while producer Jared Black was behind the wheel. The vehicle swerved off Mulholland Highway in Malibu and crashed into a ditch. Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancée, was also in the vehicle.

The comedian suffered from severe back injuries and underwent surgery to aid the problem. A source told Us Weekly that Hart was “receiving physical therapy daily” since his operation. He has also been “working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong,” the insider added.

Two months after the crash, Hart shared an emotional video to Instagram, addressing the incident. “You know, when God talks, you gotta listen,” he said in the clip in October. “I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

He continued, “When you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”