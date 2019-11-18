Kevin Hart Posts Workout Video on Instagram 2 Months After Car Crash





Back in action! Kevin Hart is taking his recovery in stride after suffering major injuries from his devastating car accident in September.

The comedian, 40, posted a workout video to Instagram on Sunday, November 17, just two months after he underwent back surgery and completed a two-week stay at an in-patient rehab center. Working to improve his strength, Hart showed off a one-legged balance with weights, a sustained plank pose and a number of other challenging exercises.

“Rebuilding, people … I’m not trying to get back to where I was … I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness … not for you guys tho … I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF,” the Jumanji star captioned the video. “I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within … it’s up to us to tap into it.”

Hart has been making great progress over the last few months, according to Dr. Karena Wu, a physical therapist. Though she hasn’t worked with Hart directly, Dr. Wu told Us Weekly exclusively that he is in “the advanced stage” of his recovery and will likely need “18 months to two years” to feel back to normal again.

The Night School star has slowly made his way back into public life following the car crash in Malibu. On November 10, the stand-up comedian accepted the award for Comedy Act of 2019 during the People’s Choice Awards. In his first major appearance since the accident, Hart told the audience that his journey to recovery “makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family.”

As the Central Intelligence star continued to open up about his “humbling” recovery process, he was quick to thank his wife, Eniko Hart, who has stood strongly by his side in the aftermath of the crash. The two were spotted out for a drink with friends at The West Hollywood Edition rooftop on Saturday, November 16.

“Kevin looked healthy and was making big movements with his hands while telling a story,” a source told Us of the couple’s date night. “They both had big smiles on their faces and seemed relaxed and as though they were having a fun night out.”