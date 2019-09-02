Hollywood is rallying around Kevin Hart after he was involved in a scary car accident.

The stand-up comedian, 40, sustained major back injuries after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, rolled over and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 1.

Hart, producer Jared Black and personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman were hospitalized after the accident. A police report obtained by Us Weekly stated that Black, 28, had been driving the car when he “lost control” and crashed, trapping himself and fiancée Broxterman, 31, inside.

Hart, who owns the vehicle, “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before going to L.A.’s Northridge Hospital Medical Center, according to the collision report. Black, meanwhile, also had major back injuries and was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Police said that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Broxterman, who trains Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, was not treated at a hospital for any serious injuries and only complained of pain.

The Blast reported on Monday, September 2, that the Ride Along actor successfully underwent back surgery the night before. Eniko, 35, has reportedly been by his side at the hospital, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Harts have been married since August 2016, and share son Kenzo, 21 months. Kevin also coparents daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

