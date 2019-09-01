Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major Back Injuries’ After Car Crash

Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 1, Us Weekly can confirm. TMZ reports that the Night School actor, 40, suffered “major back injuries” after his Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in Malibu.

In a police report obtained by Us, the document states that Hart “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

In video obtained by the outlet, Hart’s car can be seen in a gully with the roof completely torn off of the vehicle. The comedian was a passenger in the car and the police report states that the person who was driving the automobile was not under the influence of alcohol.

Hart along with the driver both suffered injuries, while the third person in the car, a woman, was not hurt. The police report notes that Hart was picked up by a member of his team and taken home to seek medical help and was later treated at a local hospital.

Hours prior to the incident, the Jumanji actor posted an Instagram Story of himself in the blue car screeching his tires. The man taking the video jokingly tells him to “cool out” because he’s making too much noise.

Kevin gifted himself the expensive vehicle in honor of his 40th birthday in July. “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’” he captioned a photo of himself flexing next to the car, adding the hashtag, “#MuscleCarLover.”

Later on Saturday night, Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, shared a series of Instagram Stories of the actor playing with their children. The Pennsylvania native could be seen rolling around in laughter on the ground as his kids jokingly beat up on him.

Kevin and Eniko — who wed in 2016 — share 21-month-old son Kenzo. The Get Hard star is also dad of son Kendrix, 11, and daughter, Heaven, 14, from his marriage to Torrei Hart.

This is a developing story, check back for additional information.

