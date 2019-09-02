



On the mend. Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, gave a promising update on the stand-up comedian’s condition after a scary car accident left him hospitalized.

“He’s great,” Eniko, 35, told TMZ on Monday, September 2, on her way to visit Kevin, 40, at the hospital. “He’s going to be just fine.”

Eniko (née Parrish) continued, “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

When asked whether the actor is back to laughing and joking yet, Eniko responded, “Nah.”

Kevin sustained major back injuries after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 1.

The Upside star was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. He “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before going to Northridge Hospital Medical Center in L.A., according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

The driver of the vehicle, producer Jared Black, was also hospitalized with back injuries. He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, according to police. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, who is Eniko’s personal trainer, was in the car too, but she managed to escape without any serious injuries.

Kevin successfully underwent back surgery on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Harts, who tied the knot in August 2016, share son Kenzo, 21 months. Kevin is also the father of daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

