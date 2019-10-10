Kevin Hart Breaks His Silence One Month After Car Accident





In recovery. Kevin Hart spoke out for the first time after he sustained major back injuries in a car accident and underwent surgery.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart, 40, shared in a new statement to E! News on Thursday, October 10.

The comedian was involved in the car crash near his Los Angeles home on September 1. According to the police report obtained by Us Weekly, producer Jared Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the car swerved off Mulholland Highway, rolled over and went into a ditch in Malibu. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, who trains the Night School star’s wife, Eniko Hart, was also in the vehicle at the time.

Kevin underwent back surgery the following day Eniko confirmed that her husband was on the mend while speaking to TMZ outside of the hospital.

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Eniko (née Parrish) said. “He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

“Kevin has a long way to go in his recovery,” a source told Us about his status on Thursday. “He had to be a part of the promotional shoot for Jumanji and he wasn’t going to miss it. He was cleared to work for short periods of time. He has been at the studio for a few hours a day doing very small things. He will be working again this week and getting done what he needs to do.”

Although Hart, 40, has started getting back into the swing of things in his professional career, he is primarily focused on his road to recovery.

“He is receiving physical therapy daily,” the source tells Us. “He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong. He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

Celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, David Beckham and manager Scooter Braun were quick to send love to the Think Like a Man actor after the crash.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Kevin’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar captioned a photo from the film via Instagram. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong 🙏🏾.”

The soccer player also shared photos with Kevin via social media.

“Hey man this is why we were built for challenges like this… Stay strong good luck with the recovery I’ll be waiting for you with a nice cold ice bath 🛀..” Beckham wrote. “Love to the family and anything you need I’m right here … Much love DB 💙.”

Braun, meanwhile, tweeted that Kevin is one of “the best and resilient humans I know.”

“My friend @kevinhart4real as you always tell me reach in that back pocket and take a out a bunch of …..” the music producer tweeted. “Thinking of you and praying for your speedy recovery.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!