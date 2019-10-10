



Back in action. Kevin Hart has returned to work one month after sustaining serious back injuries in a car accident, Us Weekly confirms.

“Kevin has a long way to go in his recovery,” a source tells Us. “He had to be a part of the promotional shoot for Jumanji and he wasn’t going to miss it. He was cleared to work for short periods of time. He has been at the studio for a few hours a day doing very small things. He will be working again this week and getting done what he needs to do.”

Although Hart, 40, has started getting back into the swing of things in his professional career, he is primarily focused on his road to recovery.

“He is receiving physical therapy daily,” the source tells Us. “He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong. He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

The actor was severely injured on September 1 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was a passenger in the car as his friend Jared Black drove. Hart and the movie producer, who police said was not under the influence at the time of the crash, were both hospitalized, while Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, managed to escape without any serious injuries.

The Upside star “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before going to Northridge Hospital Medical Center in L.A., according to a police report obtained by Us. He successfully underwent back surgery and was later released to an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

“He’s great,” Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, told TMZ on September 2 on her way to visit him at the hospital. “He’s going to be just fine. … Everybody’s good, thank God.”

Kevin and Eniko, 35, tied the knot in August 2016, and are the parents of son Kenzo, 22 months. The comedian also shares daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

“Everything he does in life is for his family,” a source previously told Us. “Eniko hasn’t left his bedside. She’s his wife. They’re a team.”

