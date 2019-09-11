



Kevin Hart was discharged from the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles 10 days after he was involved in a car crash, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Night School actor, 40, was hospitalized on September 1 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed through wooden fencing on the side of the road, rolled over and landed in a ditch in the Los Angeles area. TMZ reported on Wednesday, September 11, that he had been released from the hospital and was in an in-patient rehab facility.

In the car with Hart was actor Jared S. Black, who was driving the vehicle, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, who is the personal trainer of the comedian’s wife, Eniko Hart. After the accident, the Ride Along star underwent back surgery for three spinal fractures that needed to be fused, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the comic was taken to an inpatient physical therapy facility where he will spend one to two weeks before he returns home. The site also notes that the actor, who will ramp up his physical therapy at the rehab facility, can take short walks and climb a few steps.

On September 2, Eniko (née Parrish), 35, gave an update on her husband’s health on the way to visit him at the hospital.

“He’s great,” she told TMZ at the time. “He’s going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

According to a police report obtained by Us, the Philadelphia native, who was a passenger in the car, “left the scene to [go to] his nearby residence to get medical attention” before he was transported to the hospital. In 911 calls obtained by Us, an unidentified woman at the actor’s residence described him as “not coherent at all.” She also told responders that “something on his back is pointing out of his spine.”

After the accident, celebrities including Jamie Foxx and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voiced their concern for the Think Like a Man star.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson, 47, who left his honeymoon early to help his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar, wrote on Instagram on September 2. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

David Beckham, who starred with the comedian in a 2016 H&M campaign, wrote on Instagram: “Hey man this is why we were built for challenges like this… Stay strong good luck with the recovery. I’ll be waiting for you with a nice cold ice bath .. Love to the family and anything you need I’m right here … Much love DB. @kevinhart4real.”

