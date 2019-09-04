911 Calls From Kevin Hart’s Car Crash Released: ‘He’s Not Coherent At All’





The Los Angeles County Fire Department released the 911 calls from Kevin Hart’s car crash on Sunday, September 1.

The Jumanji actor, 40, was hospitalized and underwent back surgery after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed through wooden fencing on the side of the road, rolled over and landed in a ditch in Malibu a little after midnight, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

Actor Jared S. Black was driving the car, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who is Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish’s personal trainer, was also in the vehicle. The police report states that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

In the 911 calls obtained by Us, a witness to the accident told responders that there were only two people at the scene: Black, 28, who made it out, and Broxterman, 31, who was trapped inside. According to the police report, Hart left scene and went to “to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“They’re both awake,” the witness said. “The passenger is stuck in the car. The driver is out of the car. But he looks a little hurt.”

The caller explained that the car crashed at an angle on a hill, which crushed its roof, smashed its doors and pushed something into its front fuel tank. The witness also noted that both the driver and passenger were conscious and had no major injuries or severe bleeding.

Celebrity Health Scares

“It sounds like they’re just scared as they’re in there still,” the caller said.

Us also obtained a second 911 call from someone at the residence where Hart was being treated. The caller explained that the accident happened outside the Pennsylvania native’s gated community and that the comedian wasn’t experiencing any vomiting, paleness or severe bleeding.

“I don’t know what happened. But he’s here. He’s not coherent at all,” the caller said.

Though the caller said that she couldn’t see any broken bones, she did note that “something on his back is pointing out of his spine.”

According to The Blast, Hart underwent back surgery after the accident and is expected to make a full recovery. TMZ reports that the Scary Movie 3 star is set to be released from the hospital but will need weeks of physical therapy until he completely recovers.

On Monday, September 2, Parrish, who has been married to Hart since 2016, gave an update on her husband’s health.

“He’s great,” she told TMZ as she arrived at the hospital where the comedian was being treated. “He’s going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

The couple share son Kenzo, 21 months. The Little Fockers star also has daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!