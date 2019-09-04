



Slow and steady. Kevin Hart will reportedly need heavy and extensive physical therapy following surgery on his back due to major injuries he sustained in a car wreck earlier this week.

TMZ reports that the Jumanji actor, 40, is set to be released from the Los Angeles area hospital he was taken on Sunday, September 1, after the accident, but will continue physical therapy for weeks to ensure he gets back to 100 percent.

Hart was in the passenger’s seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, Jared Black, lost control. The car veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in Calabasas, leaving Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, trapped in the backseat.

The comedian “left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before ending up at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Black, who was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, was hospitalized with back injuries. Broxterman, who is also personal trainer to Hart’s wife, Eniko, sustained only minor injuries.

Kevin successfully underwent the procedure on Sunday night, and is expected to make a full recovery. Eniko, 35, gave a brief update on her husband’s condition on Monday, September 2.

“He’s great,” the Maryland native told TMZ as she arrived at the hospital where Kevin is being treated. “He’s going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

Kevin and Eniko wed in August 2016 and share son, Kenzo, 21 months. The Night School star is also father of daughter Heaven, 14, and son Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

Following news of the crash, celebrities flooded social media with well wishes for Kevin, including his close pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson, 47, captioned an Instagram picture of the two. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!