Kevin Hart May Need Back Surgery for Major Injuries After Car Crash: Report

Kevin Hart may need back surgery after suffering major injuries in a terrifying car crash in the early hours of Sunday, September 1.

The Blast reports that the Jumanji actor, 40, is currently hospitalized in L.A. and sources tell the site that he is undergoing tests to determine if he will need to go under the knife to repair his back. The site adds that doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

As previously reported, the comedian suffered “major back injuries” after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed through wooden fencing on the side of the road, rolled over and landed in a ditch in Malibu shortly after midnight.

Hart was a passenger in the car being driven by Jared S. Black, who also suffered major injuries in the accident, which crushed the roof of the car. Black and his fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who is Hart’s wife Eniko Hart’s personal trainer, were trapped in the vehicle, according to the police report.

Hart left the scene and went “to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before he and Black, 28 — who police say was not intoxicated — were transported to nearby hospitals. Broxterman, 31, suffered minor injuries, according to authorities, who stated that she complained “of pain” but was not taken to the hospital.

TMZ reports that Black was pinned in his seat under the crushed roof of the car and that the fire department had to saw off the roof to free him and Broxterman. He was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center.

Hours before the accident, the Night School actor posted an Instagram Story video that showed him in the blue car, revving the engine and screeching his tires. The man shooting the video jokingly told him to “cool out.”

Hart bought himself the modified performance vehicle, which has a Hellcat V-8 Hemi engine, for his 40th birthday in July.

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’” he captioned a photo of himself flexing next to the car, adding the hashtag, “#MuscleCarLover.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!