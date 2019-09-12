Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko ‘Hasn’t Left His Bedside’ Since Car Crash





Stepping up to the plate. Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, has been with the comedian every step of the way since his nearly fatal Malibu car crash, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Eniko hasn’t left his bedside,” says the source. “She’s his wife. They’re a team.”

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, the incident has made the pair of more than three years stronger. “They’re so committed,” adds the source, noting that family is extremely important to the 40-year-old actor. “Everything he does in life is for his family.”

Kevin was hospitalized and underwent back surgery on September 2 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed into a wooden fence, rolled and landed in a ditch the previous night, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

Actor Jared S. Black was behind the wheel and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman — who is Eniko’s personal trainer — was in the vehicle. The police report notes that the driver wasn’t under the influence.

Eniko, 35, is set to be by her husband’s side through the recovery, as well. Another source adds: “Everyone is focused on his recovery.”

For more on Kevin’s car crash and how Eniko has helped him, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!