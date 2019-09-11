



Kevin Hart doesn’t want the public to know how major his injuries are following his Malibu car crash, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The comedian, 40, wants his inner circle to “downplay the seriousness of his injuries because he has so many project commitments,” says the source.

Hart was hospitalized and underwent back surgery on September 2 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed into a wooden fence, rolled and landed in a ditch the previous night, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

Actor Jared S. Black was behind the wheel and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman — who also happens to be Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish’s personal trainer — was also in the vehicle. The police report notes that the driver wasn’t under the influence at the time of the crash.

Now the Jumanji star has a long road ahead of him. “It’s going to take him many months to recover,” adds the source, noting that “it’s going to be extremely long and grueling.”

But he’s still determined. Another source adds: “Everyone is focused on his recovery.”

