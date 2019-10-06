Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The drama Kevin and Eniko Hart have endured over the past few years would be enough to break up other Hollywood couples, but Kevin and Eniko seem determined to keep their bond strong.

In fact, the relationship got off to a controversial start when Torrei Hart — Kevin’s ex-wife, with whom he shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix — claimed his relationship with Eniko (née Parrish) was the downfall of his first marriage.

The Upside actor denied the allegations on Twitter in May 2014, writing, “My woman has nothing to do with my past marriage problems in any way shape or form. It’s almost 7yrs total of me not being with my Ex … I guess giving a woman over 20k a month and still being there for her and being [an] incredible father isn’t enough!”

That controversy eventually fizzled out, and Kevin and Eniko got married and had their first child together, son Kenzo. But the couple hit more turbulence in August 2017 when an alleged extortionist claimed to have damning footage of Hart and another woman.

In a Breakfast Club interview a few months later, Kevin confessed to infidelity. “Me being wrong, I’m going to face the music,” he said at the time. “I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king massive mistake.”

The cheating scandal aside, the couple remained married. And in September 2019, Eniko swung into action when Kevin was seriously injured in a car crash. “Eniko hasn’t left his bedside,” a source told Us Weekly two weeks later. “She’s his wife. They’re a team. … They’re so committed. Everything he does in life is for his family.”

Scroll down for a timeline of highs and lows from the couple’s decade-long relationship.