In hot water. Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are facing backlash over the theme they chose for son Kenzo’s first birthday party, which many viewed as cultural appropriation.

Eniko, 34, revealed photos from the “Cowboys and Indians” bash on Instagram on Thursday, November 22. “Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing!” she wrote on one group shot of guests of all ages dressed in Native American-inspired blankets and Western hats and scarves.

She also shared a gallery of photos that showed a cake covered in teepees and Kenzo in cow-print pants, a cowboy hat and a bandanna.

Many felt the fête was culturally insensitive, taking to Parrish’s comments section to slam the birthday boy’s parents.

“Cowboys and Indians? Can you not afford a publicist who would explain the reality [of] such a terrible idea?” one commenter wrote.

“Hey, let’s play Nazis and Jews for next year’s bday party,” another chimed in.

Others struggled to come from a place of understanding. “My family is American Indian and comes from a long line of men and women continuing to advocate for equality for all people. Educating people who are unaware of our heritage should be our number one priority. And while my initial reaction was anger, the only way to have a conversation is to approach it from a place of humility. A first birthday party is a big deal. I don’t think this was done to offend … But to have fun.”

The family had support from Ludacris, however, who simply wrote, “Dope.”

Parrish and Hart, 39, welcomed the toddler in November 2017 amid a cheating scandal involving a woman who claimed to have a sexually suggestive video of the comedian. The Secret Life of Pets star also shares daughter Heaven, 13, and son Hendrix, 11, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hart’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!