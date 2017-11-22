Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, November 21, and the comedian revealed that baby Kenzo has already made the family alter their Thanksgiving plans.

The parents have opted out of having a big celebration and have decided to cut the guest list short. “We had plans to have a big Thanksgiving feast, but you don’t want all of those people around your new baby — you know people sneezing and wiping their hands all over the place,” the comedian, 38, said at Barclays Uber Visa card launch. “This year it’s gonna be intimate, just us and the turkey.”

Hart already has experience with parenthood thanks to his children Hendrix, 10, and Heaven, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. The Ride Along star also said that his kids are super excited to have a new baby brother. “My daughter’s thrilled about being a big sister. She wants another brother to beat up on and my son is happy he can tell someone what to do,” Hart said at the event.

The actor, who married Parrish in August 2016, excitedly shared the news that his youngest son had arrived with a tweet on Tuesday, November 21: “God is truly amazing…Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45 a.m. He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

The new mom has yet to post on social media since the birth of her child, but she shared a snap of her baby bump on Sunday, November 19. “Dear kenzo, you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time!” she wrote on Instagram. “Even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.. 👶🏽♥.”

