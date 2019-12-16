



Keeping it real. Kevin Hart gets real about his past cheating scandal and Oscars hosting controversy in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

“Let’s just stop it right here,” Hart, 40, says in the beginning of the teaser for his Netflix show. “Because before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a d–khead, he’s an a–hole.’ I want you to understand that there’s a lot that you don’t know.”

In the trailer for the six-part documentary series, which drops on December 27, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor reflects on big moments in his life and career over the past few years, including his 2017 cheating scandal.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Eniko Parrish, 35, who was pregnant at the time of Hart’s cheating, says in the video clip. “I kept saying, ‘how the f–k did you let that happen?’”

In September 2017, an extortionist claimed to have a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian cheating on his wife, who was pregnant with their first child together. After being caught cheating in Las Vegas, Hart apologized to his wife and his children.

“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart said in an apology video at the time. “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to — that would be my wife and kids.”

The Netflix teaser also reflected on the Night School star’s Oscars hosting debacle at the end of 2018. After initially refusing to step down as MC for the 2019 awards show after his old homophobic tweets surfaced, he withdrew from the coveted role following backlash.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the comedian tweeted in December 2018. “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

When promoting his new show on Monday, December 16, Hart — who survived a terrifying car crash in September — noted via Instagram that he has tried to “give my fans as much of me as possible” saying that he believes in “transparency” and “being ok with the ups & downs that come with life.”

“The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible. This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is my story….the good the bad and the ugly!!!!”

At the end of the teaser, the Ride Along star echoed this message as he shared home videos that showed him goofing off in his mom’s kitchen before he became a star.

“These are the moments where you realize that you’re nowhere near where you need to be. So that road to becoming the billionaire, the mogul, it’s a long road, man,” he says at the end of the clip. “And you can think you got it all together [and] something stupid can happen that can take it away like that.”