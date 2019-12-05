



Back in action! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t be happier to have his friend and costar Kevin Hart back after his scary car crash in September.

“His situation could’ve gone another way. He knows that, we know that,” Johnson, 47, said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, December 3. “When I heard the news, my heart stopped and I lost my breath.”

The Ballers star continued, noting that having Hart, 40, back on set shows how strong he is. “Kevin’s one of the good ones, he’s a good egg,” he gushed. “So, I’m really proud of not only his ability to overcome, but we’re here, we’re in Cabo, we made Jumanji. Life is good. I’m happy that he’s here.”

Hart was hospitalized for 10 days after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed on Mullholland Highway in Los Angeles on September 1. The accident left him with serious back injuries that required surgery and weeks of physical therapy to treat.

Johnson couldn’t wait to be reunited with his costar and show him some love after Hart’s release from the hospital.

“We hugged, we had a real strong conversation when he finally came back, face to face, about what this meant and how it had changed him,” the former wrestler continued. “It’s almost as if life and the universe takes this shade and lifts it from your eyes and you view the world a different way. It’s really beautiful.”

Last month, the Ride Along star opened up about his recovery and life after the crash on his SiriusXM radio show, “Straight From the Hart.” He explained that the “humbling” experience made him “a different version of myself.”

“This ain’t got nothing to do about going to church … it’s not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You’re more present, more aware,” he said in November. “It’s all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.”

He also described his time in the hospital as “life-altering,” noting, “You take for granted the s—t that you really can do and use on a daily basis.”