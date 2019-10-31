



What a treat! Kevin Hart trolled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s famous ’90s turtleneck photo by recreating the hilarious look for his Halloween costume.

Johnson, 47, and Hart, 40, shared a video on social media on Wednesday, October 30, that shows Hart stopping by his pal’s house to trick-or-treat. The comedian arrives wearing jeans, a black turtleneck, a chain and a black fanny pack — a replica of Johnson’s ‘90s-era photo that he first shared with the world on Twitter in 2014.

The Baywatch star asks Hart why he’s dressed like that, and his Jumanji costar promptly replies, “Because it’s my costume.” When Johnson asks where he got the outfit, Hart jokes, “All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘Make me look stupid.’”

Hart even imitates the way Johnson leans back in the photo, causing Johnson to tell him, “Don’t stand like that.” The Ride Along star insists, “That’s how you stood!” The video served as promotion for their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The trailer for the third installment of the franchise dropped on Thursday, October 31.

“Of all the things my best friend @KevinHart4real can dress up as for Halloween,” Johnson captioned the video on Twitter. “He comes back from injury to stick me with this dirty, rotten, HEARTLESS LOW BLOW. 💔😂 Love ya brother. Good to have you back.”

The video’s release comes nearly two months after Hart was seriously injured in a car accident. On September 1, the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hart’s friend Jared Black was driving the vehicle. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also a passenger in the vehicle but only had minor injuries.

After the accident, Johnson cut his honeymoon with his wife, Lauren Hashian, short to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show in Hart’s place.

“When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” the Hobbs & Shaw star tweeted on September 4. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy.”

Hart underwent back surgery and spent almost two weeks at an in-patient rehab facility to recover his strength.

“He is receiving physical therapy daily,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong. He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

The Night School star emotionally detailed his state after the accident in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, October 29.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” he said in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”