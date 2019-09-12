



Kevin Hart is in “great spirits” after he was released from the hospital following his car crash on September 1.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Night School actor, 40, was taken to a physical rehab facility on Wednesday, September 11, after he was discharged from the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles following a car accident earlier this month that left him with serious back injuries that required surgery.

“He is in great spirits and doesn’t need to be taking a lot of the pain medication,” the insider said, adding that the comedian’s wife, Eniko Hart, was with him when he was transported.

According to the source, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is expected to spend two weeks at the rehab facility before he can return home. However, the timeline may change depending on how long it takes for him to recover.

“Doctors have cautioned that he may need to stay longer,” the insider said. “The plan is for him to have a physical therapy aide living at the house when he is discharged.”

The Pennsylvania native was hospitalized for 10 days after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed through a wooden fence on the side of the road, rolled over and landed in a ditch in the Los Angeles area a little after midnight on September 1.

In the car with Hart was actor Jared S. Black, who was driving the vehicle, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, who is Eniko’s personal trainer. After the accident, the Ride Along star underwent back surgery for three spinal fractures that needed to be fused, according to TMZ. The site also reported that the comic can take short walks and climb a few steps.

According to a police report obtained by Us, the Central Intelligence star, who was a passenger in the car, “left the scene to [go to] his nearby residence to get medical attention” before he was transported to the hospital. In 911 calls obtained by Us, an unidentified woman at the actor’s residence described him as “not coherent at all.” She also told responders that “something on his back is pointing out of his spine.”

Earlier this week, a source told Us that the Think Like a Man star wants his inner circle to “downplay the seriousness of his injuries because he has so many project commitments.”

On September 2, a day after the actor’s accident, Eniko (née Parrish), 35, gave an update on her husband’s health on the way to visit him at the hospital.

“He’s great,” she told TMZ at the time. “He’s going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God. … He’s fine. He’s awake.”

