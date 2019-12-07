It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix and more are serving up Christmas movies that will leave anyone — Scrooges included! — in the holiday spirit for 2019.

Hallmark, which has become the go-to network for feel-good Christmas fare, will release 40 new original films and even began doing so in October to get ahead of the rush. Chad Michael Murray, Kellie Pickler, Dolly Parton and Lacey Chabert star in a few of the selections that look the most appealing this year.

Meanwhile, Lifetime will attempt to give their holiday competitor a run for its money with 28 fresh movies. Following 2018’s successful One Tree Hill reunion and original film, The Christmas Contract, the network turns in another nostalgia-friendly project. A Christmas Wish reunites Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner and Barbara Alyn Woods while also giving Hilton the chance to work with his real-life wife, Megan Park.

Of course, it would not be a Christmas movie roundup without some Netflix originals. Vanessa Hudgens returns to the streaming platform after her starring role in 2018’s The Princess Switch. Her 2019 outing, The Knight Before Christmas, is not a sequel to the previous year’s flick, but a follow-up is already in production for 2020. Rose McIver also delivers her third performance in the A Christmas Prince franchise as she takes on a royal pregnancy in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Everyone knows about the standby networks for charming films to watch while wrapping gifts, drinking eggnog and baking cookies, but Netflix, Hallmark and Lifetime are not the only ones getting in on the fun. ABC gives Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis and Bryan Greenberg the chance to put their own spin on the holiday with Same Time, Next Christmas, while Freeform lets The Bold Type star Aisha Dee shine as the leading lady in Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas. UPtv, for its part, brings offscreen couple Brant Daugherty and Kimberly Hidalgo, who tied the knot in June, together in A Christmas Movie Christmas.

