It’s officially that time of year! While Hallmark and Lifetime debut nearly 40 original holiday movies each year, Netflix has officially joined the party. Beginning November 1, the streaming giant will begin rolling out original holiday content. From new movies and sequels to special episodes of popular series, they’re not holding back!

Starting off the TV series, Netflix is rolling out six new specials. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is returning for the second season on November 8! Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith act as judges and some favorite former competitors return. The second season of Nailed It! Holiday! debuts on November 22 and the guest judges include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel. The last show kicking off its season 2 is Lost in the Space, which picks up with the Robinson family seven months later, on Christmas day! It launches on December 24. Additionally, season 2 of Magic for Humans will follow magician Justin Willman as he embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving. It debuts December 6.

Three other series are set to launch during the holidays. On November 28, Merry Happy Whatever debuts, following the life of strong-willed patriarch Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid) in the hectic days leading up to Christmas. While he does his best to balance the holiday stress and his family’s demands, it all gets turned upside down when his youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) brings home her new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin).

Sugar Rush Christmas, debuting November 29, is the latest holiday cooking competition series with six episodes. Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason and many more.

Netflix is also rolling out the family content:

Super Monsters Save Christmas (November 26)

True: Winter Wishes (November 26)

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (December 2)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (December 6)

Alexa & Katie (December 30)

Scroll through the gallery for Netflix’s star-studded calendar of new movies, beginning November 1.