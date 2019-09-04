It’s officially that time of year! Beginning October 25, Hallmark Channel will celebrate 10 remarkable years of “Countdown to Christmas” and the lineup is here!

The anniversary edition will highlight big stars from Broadway (including Frozen’s Patti Murin and Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth), movies, music and television for the 24 original holiday movies on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will also kick off its “Miracles of Christmas” program event on October 25, offering their biggest slate yet. Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will extend air its Christmas films on all-new nights — Thursday and Friday throughout the season.

On September 7, Hallmark will begin airing sneak peeks of the new holiday movies. Danica McKellar, a Hallmark staple, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about her newest role — alongside icon Dolly Parton.

“I was thrilled when Dolly Parton chose one of my math-themed children’s books for her incredible charity Imagination Library last year, and now, I’m simply overjoyed to get to share the screen with her in my latest Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas at Dollywood,” McKellar, 44, tells Us. “I feel so grateful to be a part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas for five years now and especially blessed this year to have the honor of starring alongside an icon I’ve admired since my childhood.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all the premiere dates! All movies on Hallmark Channel will kick off at 8 p.m., while Movies & Mysteries will begin at 9 p.m.