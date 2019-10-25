More familiar faces! Lifetime is filling its holiday slate with tons of huge stars — including some very handsome men.

Tyler Hilton returns to the network for his third holiday film, reuniting once again with his One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton. The pair, who starred on The CW hit show together for two seasons, first joined forces in 2013’s Christmas on the Bayou; in 2018, the duo were joined by multiple other One Tree Hill costars for The Christmas Contract.

He returns this year in A Christmas Wish, playing Wyatt, the best friend — and possible love interest — of Burton’s Faith.

Speaking of One Tree Hill, alum Jana Kramer and Moira Kelly are joined by Veronica Mars’ alum Percy Daggs III in Christmas in Louisiana. Daggs III is best known as playing Veronica’s right-hand man Wallace in the UPN-then-CW series, the 2014 movie and this year’s Hulu revival.

In Christmas Louisiana, he portrays Luke, a former Mister Christmas.

The lineup is part of the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime event, which kicked off on Friday, October 25, and runs through Wednesday, December 25. This year’s star-studded lineup features 30 new holiday movies headlined by stars including Kelly Rowland, Ashanti, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Vanessa Lachey, Kim Fields, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Marie Osmond and many more.

Plus, the slate includes more than 1,000 hours of holiday programming including a new special, Battle of The Christmas Movie Stars, pitting some of season’s biggest stars against one another to see who gets crowned the king or queen of Lifetime Christmas!

