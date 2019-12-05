



Three and out? Maybe … but maybe not. A Christmas Prince became an overnight hit when it debuted on Netflix in 2017, introducing the world to Amber Moore (Rose McIver), a young journalist sent to Aldovia to cover a press conference given by Prince Richard (Ben Lamb), who was set to take the throne after his father’s death.

The love story between the clumsy journalist and the charming prince won over everyone. So much so that in May 2018, Netflix announced A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding was coming. The sequel, which aired in November, followed Queen Amber as she adjusted to life as a royal and planned a wedding in a foreign country — very a la Duchess Meghan.

The second movie wasn’t as adored as the first, but Netflix still hopped on the chance to continue the story. In March 2019, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby was announced. Queen Amber is now pregnant and on top of the pressures of becoming a mother, she and the King must also solve a mystery before Christmas Eve.

“I was totally surprised. It was one of these sleepers that came out of nowhere,” McIver, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively about the massive reaction to the franchise. “I hoped people would enjoy it. It came at a time where people really needed some feel-good material in the world. it went a bit nuts. We didn’t anticipate it. Now, being in the third film, it’s been an enormous gift, really, this whole trilogy.”

With the word “trilogy,” does that mean a fourth movie is out of the question?

“I mean, as far as I know, it was the tying up of the story,” the iZombie alum shared. “I just hope people enjoy it! It would be great if there was enough of a reception where at least there’s a conversation that Netflix wanted to have [about another one].”

With so many Christmas movies on TV and streaming, it wouldn’t be surprising if another was created. Plus, the third film is not like the others, McIver pointed out. “I don’t know if you’ve seen anyone solve a mystery while in labor but it’s definitely not your standard Christmas film,” she said. “Amber certainly is not an expecting mother who wants to just lounge around in bed. She’s still competing in archery competitions and even ice skating. I’d call it a high-stunt film for a pregnancy story!”

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is now streaming on Netflix.