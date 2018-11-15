A holiday miracle! Fans went crazy over Netflix’s A Christmas Prince in 2017, and the streaming service is now giving viewers what they wanted — a sequel.

The highly-anticipated trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding was released on Thursday, November 15, along with a teaser caption that read: “The wedding of the year is finally here! But will Amber and Richard make it past royal formalities and down the aisle?”

The clip begins with journalist — and bride-to-be — Amber (Rose McIver) typing at her computer. “Loyal readers,” she begins before noting that “it’s been 349 days” since she said yes to marrying Richard, King of Aldovia (Ben Lamb).

The trailer then takes viewers on the couple’s journey leading up to their Christmas nuptials, which don’t all go as planned, including Amber giving second thought to whether or not she can handle what it takes to be Queen.

Amber struggles with having to pick a traditional wedding gown — in which she states she’s looking for something more contemporary — among other things, like maintaining a personal image the royal family would approve of.

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement for the upcoming film on Twitter.

“A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: ROYAL WEDDING TRAILER IS HERE AND I AM LEGIT CRYING IM SO HAPPY. THE CINEMATIC CELEBRATION OF THE YEAR IS UPON US!!!” one commenter wrote, adding, “a christmas prince is the best movie. not best christmas movie. just best movie. like of all movies ever. I will fight you on this.”

Another Twitter user chimed in: “Fans of A Christmas Prince, breathe easy, for he, the young lord of the yuletide, has returned!”

Stream A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding on Netflix starting on Friday, November 30.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!