What better way to ring in the holidays than cozying up with an eggnog latte and rewatching all of the greatest holiday classics? Now’s the perfect time to sit back, relax and enjoy the best Christmas movies in the spirit of the holiday. Scroll down and browse through Us Weekly’s list of the most binge-worthy flicks!

Love Actually

This timeless tale of love, family and friendship is everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit!

Elf

Will Ferrell’s holiday classic is a must-see before Christmas.

The Holiday

Cue the romance! Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet shine in this epic, seasonal love story.

Home Alone

An 8-year-old saves the day and protects his home from intruders in this iconic Christmas movie.

Serendipity

What’s meant to be, will be! This heartfelt fantasy flick is perfect to watch this holiday with that special someone.

Christmas With the Kranks

The Krank family has no interest in decking the halls, notwithstanding the super competitive annual Christmas decorating contest that their neighborhood hosts!

A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story Live! is well underway and how better to prepare than watching the original 1983 film?

The Santa Clause

A transformation like no other! Tim Allen stars in this hilarious father-son flick about a man who finds himself turning into Santa Clause himself!

Die Hard

Not your everyday Christmas flick! This jam-packed thriller starring Bruce Willis will have your adrenaline flowing this holiday season.

Four Christmases

Challenge accepted! Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon couple up in this comedic Christmas film and try to keep their cool as they attend four separate holiday soirees.

Polar Express

North Pole bound! This animated Christmas adventure is perfect for the whole family.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Watch out, Santa Clause! The Grinch is back this year to try and steal Christmas cheer. Relive the legendary live-action film!

The Family Stone

A family affair! Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) struggles to impress her boyfriend Everett Stone’s family during the holidays in this romantic comedy.

Bad Santa

Naughty list! This hilariously raunchy comedy tells the story of a mall Santa and his elf-in-crime ripping off shoppers on Christmas Eve.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This spooky Christmas classic is just what you need to spice up this holiday season!

