As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, Us Weekly is looking back on the most iconic Christmas albums of all time. Long before Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift crooned the timeless tunes of the season, Elvis Presley, Jackson 5 and Mariah Carey rung in the holiday with their classic voices.

Scroll down for a fun throwback and see Us’s selections for the the top 10 Christmas albums ever!

1. ‘Elvis’ Christmas Album’ — Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley graced fans with his beat back in 1957 when he released his diverse and widely renowned holiday album.

2. ‘Best of the Jackson 5: The Christmas Collection’ — Jackson 5

The Jackson 5’s acclaimed seasonal record may have debuted in 1970, but it still sends Us rocking around the Christmas tree decades later! The album also features the iconic track “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

3. ‘Merry Christmas’ — Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas record transcends time. The singer’s original beat “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reigns supreme as one of the most memorable and festive tracks of the season.

4. ‘My Kind of Christmas’ — Christina Aguilera

We can deck the halls to Christina Aguilera’s unforgettable holiday album for all 25 days of Christmas! The 36-year-old singer’s 2000 record does not disappoint and will always remain an all-time favorite.

5. ‘Sounds of the Season’ — Taylor Swift

Long before the days of Reputation and 1989, Taylor Swift won Us over with her fun and fabulous holiday album. Swift, 27, provided her own twist on all of the classic seasonal tracks on her 2007 record.

6. ‘Christmas’ — Michael Buble

The king of the holidays! Michael Buble’s 2011 holiday album earned him a Grammy nomination and is still praised as one of the most epic seasonal CDs to date.

7. ‘Under the Mistletoe’ — Justin Bieber

Although he was still a newcomer to the industry at the time, Justin Bieber released a catchy, light-hearted and energetic Christmas album back in 2011. The 23-year-old Grammy winner showed off his pride for the record by promoting it on Twitter six years later.

8. ‘A Very Kacey Christmas’ — Kacey Mustgraves

Nothing says country Christmas quite like a festive Kacey Musgraves album! The 29-year-old singer won Us over with her 2016 album celebrating the season.

9. ‘That’s Christmas to Me’ — Pentatonix

The sensational a cappella group Pentatonix released their second holiday album in 2016, a follow-up to their 2014 record of the same name. On the second edition, the musical group harmoniously covers the most calm and classic songs of the season.

10. ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ — Gwen Stefani

Last but most certainly not least, Gwen Stefani’s new pop Christmas album is all we ever could have asked for and more this year! Better yet, the catchy title track features Stefani’s beau, Blake Shelton.

